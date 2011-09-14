版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX turns negative as U.S. data sparks fears

 TORONTO, Sept 14 Toronto's main stock market
index turned negative on Wednesday morning as
weaker-than-expected U.S. business inventory data reignited
investor fears about slowing economic growth.
 At 10:18 a.m. (1418 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 12.46 points, or
0.10 percent, at 12,193.02. The index had opened higher.
 (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Peter Galloway)

