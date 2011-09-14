CANADA STOCKS-TSX turns negative as U.S. data sparks fears

TORONTO, Sept 14 Toronto's main stock market index turned negative on Wednesday morning as weaker-than-expected U.S. business inventory data reignited investor fears about slowing economic growth.

At 10:18 a.m. (1418 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 12.46 points, or 0.10 percent, at 12,193.02. The index had opened higher. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Peter Galloway)