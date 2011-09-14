版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2011年 9月 15日

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises 1 pct as risk appetite recovers

 TORONTO, Sept 14 Toronto's main stock index
rose more than 1 percent on Wednesday afternoon, alongside
global equities, as optimism over tentative steps to resolve
Europe's debt crisis overcame fears of a Greek default.
 At 2:40 p.m. (1840 GMT) the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 124.66 points, or 1.02
percent, at 12,330.14.
 (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; editing by Rob Wilson)

