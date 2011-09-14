CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises 1 pct as risk appetite recovers

TORONTO, Sept 14 Toronto's main stock index rose more than 1 percent on Wednesday afternoon, alongside global equities, as optimism over tentative steps to resolve Europe's debt crisis overcame fears of a Greek default.

At 2:40 p.m. (1840 GMT) the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 124.66 points, or 1.02 percent, at 12,330.14. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; editing by Rob Wilson)