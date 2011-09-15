版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2011年 9月 15日 星期四 21:37 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens up on hopes for Greece

 TORONTO, Sept 15 Toronto's main stock market
index opened solidly higher on Thursday, lifted by signs that
European leaders were committed to keeping Greece afloat.
 The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
.GSPTSE opened up 77.54 points at 12,370.92.
 (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Peter Galloway)

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐