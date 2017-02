TORONTO, Sept 16 Toronto's main stock market index opened flat on Friday as optimism over a European meeting to discuss the euro-zone debt crisis was offset by a plunge in Research In Motion RIM.TO shares after the BlackBerry maker reported disappointing results the day before.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE opened up 7.73 points at 12,432.57 and then seesawed around the unchanged mark. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Peter Galloway)