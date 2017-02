TORONTO, Sept 16 A plunge in Research In Motion RIM.TO shares following disappointing results and ongoing fears about the European debt crisis drove Toronto's main stock index deeper into negative territory on Friday afternoon.

At 3:37 p.m. (1937 GMT) the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 124.29 points, or 1 percent, at 12,300.55. (Reporting by Trish Nixon; editing by Peter Galloway)