TORONTO, Sept 16 A plunge in Research In Motion RIM.TO shares following disappointing results and ongoing fears about the European debt crisis sent Toronto's main stock index tumbling on Friday.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE unofficially closed down 151.08 points, or 1.22 percent, at 12,273.76. Eight of its 10 sectors were weaker. (Reporting by Trish Nixon; editing by Peter Galloway)