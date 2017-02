TORONTO, Sept 19 Toronto's main stock index closed lower on Monday, after touching a one-week low during the day, as renewed fears of a Greek default and its fallout on the broader euro zone pressured world stocks and commodities.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE unofficially closed down 91.67 points, or 0.75 percent, at 12,172.04. Earlier in the session it fell to 12,117.77, its weakest level since Sept. 12. (Reporting by Trish Nixon; editing by Peter Galloway)