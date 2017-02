TORONTO, Sept 21 Toronto's main stock index fell sharply on Wednesday afternoon, tracking U.S. markets lower after the Federal Reserve said it would ramp up efforts to aid the beleaguered U.S. economy

At 2:37 p.m. (18:37 GMT) the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 125.28 points, or 1.03 percent at 12,084.60. (Reporting by Trish Nixon; editing by Peter Galloway)