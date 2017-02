TORONTO, Sept 22 Toronto's main stock market index dropped more than 3 percent shortly after the open on Thursday as investors fled equities in the wake of the U.S. Federal Reserve's bleak economic outlook on Wednesday.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 361.18 points, or 3.02 percent, at 11,593.83. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; editing by Peter Galloway)