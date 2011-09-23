版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2011年 9月 23日 星期五 21:44 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX tumbles on recession fears; Greece woes

 TORONTO, Sept 23 Toronto's main stock index
fell sharply in opening trade on Friday as investors continued
to liquidate risky assets on fears of a global recession, and
as talk of a Greek default gained pace.
 The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
.GSPTSE opened down 4.93 points at 11,557.58, then extended
losses more than 1 percent. The index is now down more than 20
percent from its 2011 peak, which is generally viewed as the
definition of a bear market.
 (Reporting by Trish Nixon; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)

