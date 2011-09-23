CANADA STOCKS-TSX tumbles on recession fears; Greece woes

TORONTO, Sept 23 Toronto's main stock index fell sharply in opening trade on Friday as investors continued to liquidate risky assets on fears of a global recession, and as talk of a Greek default gained pace.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE opened down 4.93 points at 11,557.58, then extended losses more than 1 percent. The index is now down more than 20 percent from its 2011 peak, which is generally viewed as the definition of a bear market. (Reporting by Trish Nixon; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)