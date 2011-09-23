版本:
加拿大市场报道 | 2011年 9月 24日 星期六 04:06 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-Commodities drive TSX to 2011 low, bear territory

 TORONTO, Sept 23 A selloff in resource-based
shares drove Toronto's main stock index to a 2011 low and into
bear territory on Friday as growing fears of a global recession
and a Greek debt default battered commodities.
 The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
.GSPTSE unofficially closed down 99.64 points, or 0.86
percent, at 11,462.87. The index is down more than 20 percent
from its 2011 peak, which is generally viewed as the definition
of a bear market.
 (Reporting by Trish Nixon; editing by Peter Galloway)

