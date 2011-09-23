CANADA STOCKS-Commodities drive TSX to 2011 low, bear territory

TORONTO, Sept 23 A selloff in resource-based shares drove Toronto's main stock index to a 2011 low and into bear territory on Friday as growing fears of a global recession and a Greek debt default battered commodities.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE unofficially closed down 99.64 points, or 0.86 percent, at 11,462.87. The index is down more than 20 percent from its 2011 peak, which is generally viewed as the definition of a bear market. (Reporting by Trish Nixon; editing by Peter Galloway)