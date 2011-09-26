版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2011年 9月 26日 星期一 21:38 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on hopes of euro zone action

 TORONTO, Sept 26 Toronto's main stock market
index opened higher on Monday on hopes that European
policymakers were putting together new measures to help ease
the euro-zone's debt crisis.
 The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
.GSPTSE opened up 3.24 points, or 0.03 percent, at 11,466.11
then extended gains. Nine of the 10 index sectors were higher.
 (Reporting by Trish Nixon; editing by Peter Galloway)

