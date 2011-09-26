CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on hopes of euro zone action

TORONTO, Sept 26 Toronto's main stock market index opened higher on Monday on hopes that European policymakers were putting together new measures to help ease the euro-zone's debt crisis.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE opened up 3.24 points, or 0.03 percent, at 11,466.11 then extended gains. Nine of the 10 index sectors were higher. (Reporting by Trish Nixon; editing by Peter Galloway)