CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on hopes of euro zone action

CANADA STOCKS-Futures trend higher ahead of economic data
Feb 7 Canada's main stock index was set to open higher on Tuesday, reversing losses from the previous session, ahead of economic data including trade balance and building permits.
TORONTO, Sept 26 Toronto's main stock market index opened higher on Monday on hopes that European policymakers were putting together new measures to help ease the euro-zone's debt crisis.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE opened up 3.24 points, or 0.03 percent, at 11,466.11 then extended gains. Nine of the 10 index sectors were higher. (Reporting by Trish Nixon; editing by Peter Galloway)
Feb 7 Canada's main stock index was set to open higher on Tuesday, reversing losses from the previous session, ahead of economic data including trade balance and building permits.
* Seven of TSX's 10 main groups move lower; energy falls 2.2 pct
TORONTO, Feb 6 Canada's main stock index ended slightly lower on Monday, as a fall in oil prices weighed on energy stocks while gold miners were buoyed by a jump in the price of bullion amid political uncertainty in the United States and Europe.