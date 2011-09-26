版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2011年 9月 26日 星期一 21:59 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX turns negative as base-metals weigh

 TORONTO, Sept 26 Toronto's main stock market
turned negative on Monday morning as weakness in base-metal
miners pressured the index's heavyweight materials group.
 At 9:43 a.m. (1343 GMT) the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE fell 1.1 points to
11,461.11.
 (Reporting by Trish Nixon; editing by Peter Galloway)

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐