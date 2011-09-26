版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2011年 9月 26日 星期一 22:47 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-Euro zone fears drive TSX to 14-month low

 TORONTO, Sept 26 Toronto's main stock index
tumbled to a 14-month low on Monday, as investors worried that
European governments and banks would be unable to solve the
region's debt crisis and avert wider financial contagion.
 At 10:40 a.m. (1440 GMT) the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 150.43 points, or
1.32 percent, at 11,312.44, its weakest level since July 2010.
All 10 sectors were lower.
 (Reporting by Trish Nixon; editing by Rob Wilson)

