加拿大市场报道 | 2011年 9月 27日 星期二 03:34 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises 1 percent on euro zone hopes

 TORONTO, Sept 26 Toronto's main stock index
rebounded from 14-month lows to push higher on Monday
afternoon, as optimism about progress in solving Europe's debt
problems boosted investor appetite for risk.
 At 3:25 p.m. (1925 GMT) the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 120.19 points, or 1.05
percent, at 11,583.06. Nine of the 10 main sectors were
higher.
 (Reporting by Trish Nixon; editing by Rob Wilson)

