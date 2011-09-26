CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises 1 percent on euro zone hopes

TORONTO, Sept 26 Toronto's main stock index rebounded from 14-month lows to push higher on Monday afternoon, as optimism about progress in solving Europe's debt problems boosted investor appetite for risk.

At 3:25 p.m. (1925 GMT) the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 120.19 points, or 1.05 percent, at 11,583.06. Nine of the 10 main sectors were higher. (Reporting by Trish Nixon; editing by Rob Wilson)