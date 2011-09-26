版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX rebounds on euro zone hopes

 TORONTO, Sept 26 Toronto's main stock index
surged higher on Monday, bouncing back from 14-month lows, as
hopes that European officials are tackling Greece's debt crisis
boosted investor appetite for risk.
 The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
.GSPTSE unofficially closed up 244.15 points, or 2.13
percent, at 11,707.02. Nine of the 10 main index sectors were
higher.
 (Reporting by Trish Nixon; editing by Peter Galloway)

