TORONTO, Sept 27 Toronto's main stock market index closed higher on Tuesday on optimism that European leaders will beef up the euro zone's rescue fund and tackle the region's debt crisis.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE unofficially closed up 113.9 points, or 0.97 percent, at 11,821.09. All of the 10 index sectors were higher. (Reporting by Trish Nixon; editing by Peter Galloway)