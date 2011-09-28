版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens up on euro zone optimism

 TORONTO, Sept 28 Toronto's main stock market
index opened higher on Wednesday, on track for a third day of
gains, as investors remained cautiously optimistic about
progress on plans to lessen the euro zone's debt woes.
 The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
.GSPTSE rose 7.08 points, or 0.06 percent, to 11,828.17 at
the open, then extended gains. Six of the 10 index sectors were
higher.
