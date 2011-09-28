CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens up on euro zone optimism

TORONTO, Sept 28 Toronto's main stock market index opened higher on Wednesday, on track for a third day of gains, as investors remained cautiously optimistic about progress on plans to lessen the euro zone's debt woes.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE rose 7.08 points, or 0.06 percent, to 11,828.17 at the open, then extended gains. Six of the 10 index sectors were higher. (Reporting by Trish Nixon; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)