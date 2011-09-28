CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens up on euro zone optimism

CANADA STOCKS-Futures little changed as oil prices slip
Feb 8 Canada's main stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday as oil prices dipped on higher U.S. crude inventories and a slump in Chinese demand.
TORONTO, Sept 28 Toronto's main stock market index opened higher on Wednesday, on track for a third day of gains, as investors remained cautiously optimistic about progress on plans to lessen the euro zone's debt woes.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE rose 7.08 points, or 0.06 percent, to 11,828.17 at the open, then extended gains. Six of the 10 index sectors were higher. (Reporting by Trish Nixon; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
Feb 8 Canada's main stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday as oil prices dipped on higher U.S. crude inventories and a slump in Chinese demand.
TORONTO, Feb 7 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, with gains among heavyweight financial stocks on talk of a U.S. interest rate hike in March offsetting losses for shares of energy companies as oil prices weighed.
TORONTO, Feb 7 Canada's main stock index gained on Tuesday in a broad-based rally led by financial stocks, while shares of energy companies fell with lower oil prices.