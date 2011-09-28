版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2011年 9月 28日 星期三 22:20 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips on caution over Europe's plans

 TORONTO, Sept 28 Toronto's main stock index
fell on Wednesday morning as investors pulled back and waited
for concrete signs that European leaders were tackling the euro
zone debt crisis.
 At 10:04 a.m. (1404 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 22.47 points, or
0.19 percent, at 11,798.62.
 (Reporting by Trish Nixon; editing by Peter Galloway)

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐