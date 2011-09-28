CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips on caution over Europe's plans

TORONTO, Sept 28 Toronto's main stock index fell on Wednesday morning as investors pulled back and waited for concrete signs that European leaders were tackling the euro zone debt crisis.

At 10:04 a.m. (1404 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 22.47 points, or 0.19 percent, at 11,798.62. (Reporting by Trish Nixon; editing by Peter Galloway)