CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips on caution over Europe's plans

TORONTO, Sept 28 Toronto's main stock index extended losses in afternoon trade on Wednesday as investors pulled back and waited for concrete signs that European leaders were acting to avoid a Greek debt default.

At 1:25 p.m. (1725 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 122.15 points, or 1.03 percent, at 11,698.94. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; editing by Peter Galloway)