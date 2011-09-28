版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2011年 9月 29日 星期四 01:30 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips on caution over Europe's plans

 TORONTO, Sept 28 Toronto's main stock index
extended losses in afternoon trade on Wednesday as investors
pulled back and waited for concrete signs that European leaders
were acting to avoid a Greek debt default.
 At 1:25 p.m. (1725 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 122.15 points, or
1.03 percent, at 11,698.94.
 (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; editing by Peter Galloway)

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐