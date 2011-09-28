CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips 2 pct on doubt about Europe debt plans

TORONTO, Sept 28 Toronto's main stock index extended losses on Wednesday as commodity prices weakened on concerns that the European debt crisis would hurt global economic growth.

At 15:39 (1925 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 238.57 points, or 2.02 percent, at 11,582.52. Eight of the 10 main indexes were lower.

($1=$1.03 Canadian) (Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)