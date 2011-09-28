版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2011年 9月 29日 星期四 03:47 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips 2 pct on doubt about Europe debt plans

 TORONTO, Sept 28 Toronto's main stock index
extended losses on Wednesday as commodity prices weakened on
concerns that the European debt crisis would hurt global
economic growth.
 At 15:39 (1925 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX
composite index .GSPTSE was down 238.57 points, or 2.02
percent, at 11,582.52. Eight of the 10 main indexes were
lower.
 ($1=$1.03 Canadian)
 (Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)

