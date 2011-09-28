版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2011年 9月 29日 星期四

CANADA STOCKS-TSX dives nearly 2 pct on euro-zone fears

 TORONTO, Sept 28 Toronto's main stock index
tumbled on Wednesday as commodity prices weakened on concerns
that the European debt crisis would hamper global economic
growth.
 Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE
unofficially ended down 235.22 points, or 1.99 percent, at
11,585.87. Eight of the 10 main index sectors were lower.
 (Reporting by John McCrank; editing by Peter Galloway)

