CANADA STOCKS-TSX dives nearly 2 pct on euro-zone fears

TORONTO, Sept 28 Toronto's main stock index tumbled on Wednesday as commodity prices weakened on concerns that the European debt crisis would hamper global economic growth.

Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE unofficially ended down 235.22 points, or 1.99 percent, at 11,585.87. Eight of the 10 main index sectors were lower. (Reporting by John McCrank; editing by Peter Galloway)