CANADA STOCKS-Greek fears drive TSX to 20-month low

 TORONTO, Oct 4 Toronto's main stock market
index sank to a 20-month low on Tuesday as heightened fears
over Europe's debt crisis and the possibility of a global
recession sparked another sell-off in equities and commodities.
 The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
.GSPTSE fell more than 2 percent to hit a low of 11,006.44
shortly after the open.
