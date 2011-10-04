CANADA STOCKS-Greek fears drive TSX to 20-month low

TORONTO, Oct 4 Toronto's main stock market index sank to a 20-month low on Tuesday as heightened fears over Europe's debt crisis and the possibility of a global recession sparked another sell-off in equities and commodities.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE fell more than 2 percent to hit a low of 11,006.44 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)