CANADA STOCKS-European fears yank TSX to 23-month low

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures indicate a higher start
Feb 10 Futures on Canada's main stock index were higher on Friday on strengthening oil prices and hopes of business-friendly tax cuts in the United States.
TORONTO, Oct 4 Toronto's main stock market index sank to a 23-month low on Tuesday morning as building anxiety over Europe's debt crisis and fears of a global recession sparked another selloff.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE fell more than 3 percent to 10,876.62, its weakest level since November, 2009. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Peter Galloway)
TORONTO, Feb 9 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday to its highest close in two weeks, nearing an all-time peak, as higher oil prices and the prospect of U.S. tax cuts helped trigger gains for heavyweight energy and financial shares.
