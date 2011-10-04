版本:
CANADA STOCKS-European fears yank TSX to 23-month low

 TORONTO, Oct 4 Toronto's main stock market
index sank to a 23-month low on Tuesday morning as building
anxiety over Europe's debt crisis and fears of a global
recession sparked another selloff.
 The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
.GSPTSE fell more than 3 percent to 10,876.62, its weakest
level since November, 2009.
 (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Peter Galloway)

