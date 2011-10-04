CANADA STOCKS-European fears yank TSX to 23-month low

TORONTO, Oct 4 Toronto's main stock market index sank to a 23-month low on Tuesday morning as building anxiety over Europe's debt crisis and fears of a global recession sparked another selloff.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE fell more than 3 percent to 10,876.62, its weakest level since November, 2009. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Peter Galloway)