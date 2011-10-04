版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX cuts losses from 23-month low

 TORONTO, Oct 4 Toronto's main stock index hit a
23-month low on Tuesday but recovered most of the day's losses
in volatile trade as bargain-hunting and signs of more U.S.
stimulus measures helped offset fears over Europe's debt
crisis.
 The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
.GSPTSE unofficially ended down 73.93 points, or 0.66
percent, at 11,177.91, after falling more than 3 percent to its
weakest level since November 2009 earlier in the session.
 (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Peter Galloway)

