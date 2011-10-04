CANADA STOCKS-TSX cuts losses from 23-month low

TORONTO, Oct 4 Toronto's main stock index hit a 23-month low on Tuesday but recovered most of the day's losses in volatile trade as bargain-hunting and signs of more U.S. stimulus measures helped offset fears over Europe's debt crisis.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE unofficially ended down 73.93 points, or 0.66 percent, at 11,177.91, after falling more than 3 percent to its weakest level since November 2009 earlier in the session. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Peter Galloway)