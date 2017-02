TORONTO, Oct 6 Toronto's main stock index rose more than 2 percent in late morning trade on Thursday, driven by energy and materials shares.

At 11:28 a.m. (15:28 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 234.15 points, or 2.04 percent, at 11,691.37.

The rise came as the heavyweight materials sector, which includes gold and base metal miners, rose 0.87 percent, driven by Ivanhoe Mines ( IVN.TO ), which confirmed that the terms of its mining agreement in Mongolia would stand.

