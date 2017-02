TORONTO, Oct 7 Toronto's main stock market index ended sharply lower on Friday as surprisingly strong North American jobs data was overshadowed by weakening commodity shares and downgrades of Spain and Italy's credit ratings.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE unofficially ended down 191.71 points, or 1.63 percent, at 11,588.36. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Peter Galloway)