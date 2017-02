TORONTO, Oct 12 Toronto's main stock market index opened higher on Wednesday, buoyed by a rise in commodity prices and expectations that Slovakia will end up voting to expand the euro zone's rescue fund, allowing the plan to move forward.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index opened up 11.62 points, or 0.1 percent, at 11,887.17. .GSPTSE, (Reporting by Ashleigh Patterson; editing by Peter Galloway)