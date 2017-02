TORONTO, Oct 13 Toronto's main stock market index fell more than 1 percent shortly after the open on Thursday after disappointing trade data from China and weak U.S. earnings weighed on sentiment.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 122.25 points, or 1.02 percent, at 11,907.71. .GSPTSE, (Reporting by Ashleigh Patterson; editing by Peter Galloway)