TORONTO, Oct 14 Toronto's main stock market index opened sharply higher on Friday, rising more than 1 percent on higher commodity prices and hopes that world leaders would make progress in resolving the euro zone debt crisis .

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 121.56 points, or 1.02 percent, at 12,033.45 shortly after the open. .GSPTSE, (Reporting by Ashleigh Patterson; editing by Peter Galloway)