TORONTO, Oct 18 Toronto's main stock index swung sharply higher on Tuesday in volatile trade, tracking climbing oil prices and U.S. equities after talk that the European Central Bank was buying Italian bonds.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE rose 120.91 points, or 1.01 percent, to 12,043.95. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Rob Wilson)