TORONTO, Oct 18 Toronto's main stock index ended sharply higher on Tuesday in a broad rally after a news report said France and Germany have agreed to increase the euro zone bailout fund.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE unofficially ended up 130.77 points, or 1.09 percent, at 12,053.11. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Peter Galloway)