CANADA STOCKS-TSX extends losses on euro zone doubts

TORONTO, Oct 20 Toronto's main stock index
extended losses on Thursday morning, falling 1 percent as
doubts built over whether European leaders could reach a deal
on boosting the euro-zone's rescue fund.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
.GSPTSE was down 118.67 points, or 1.0 percent, at
11,730.83.
A report in German newspaper Die Welt said the German
government does not rule out the possibility of postponing the
European Union summit on the debt crisis planned for this
Sunday. But sources in Germany's ruling coalition said the
summit will go ahead, although it will not reach a decision on
leveraging the euro zone rescue fund. [ID:nB4E7LA00Z]
(Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Peter Galloway)