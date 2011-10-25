版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX drops sharply on euro zone concerns

 TORONTO, Oct 25 Toronto's main stock index fell
sharply in early dealings on Tuesday, following U.S. stocks
lower on heightened concerns that Wednesday's euro zone summit
may not do enough to tackle the region's debt crisis.
  The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
.GSPTSE was down 77.12 points, or 0.63 percent, to 12,085,16,
after a flat open.
 (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Peter Galloway)

