CANADA STOCKS-TSX drops sharply on euro zone concerns

TORONTO, Oct 25 Toronto's main stock index fell sharply in early dealings on Tuesday, following U.S. stocks lower on heightened concerns that Wednesday's euro zone summit may not do enough to tackle the region's debt crisis.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 77.12 points, or 0.63 percent, to 12,085,16, after a flat open. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Peter Galloway)