TORONTO, Oct 28 Canadian stocks opened lower on Friday after hitting a near two-month high the previous day, as the investor optimism that followed Europe's latest debt crisis plan began to fade.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE opened down 4.39 points, or 0.4 percent, at 12,461.05 and then extended losses. (Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)