TORONTO, Oct 28 Toronto's main stock index ended higher on Friday, touching its highest point in nearly two months, as gold miners help ward off a drag from fading optimism over the European debt deal.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE closed up 54.07 points, or 0.43 percent, at 12,519.51. (Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)