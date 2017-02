TORONTO, Oct 31 Toronto's main stock index plunged more than 2 percent on Monday, pulled down by commodity prices that were weakened by Japan's move to devalue the yen and lingering worries about the euro zone debt crisis.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE fell 267.45 points, or 2.1 percent, to 12,252.06. (Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)