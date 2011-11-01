版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2011年 11月 1日 星期二 21:42 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX plunges more than 2 pct on Greek vote

 TORONTO, Nov 1 Toronto's main stock index
plunged more than 2 percent shortly after the open on Tuesday
as fallout from news that Greece will hold a referendum on the
the euro-zone bailout package and from the collapse of failed
broker MF Global hit markets.
 The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
.GSPTSE fell 7.57 points, or 0.1 percent, to 12,244.49 at
open and then plunged 303.41 points, or 2.5 percent, to
11,948.65 immediately after.
 (Reporting by Jon Cook; editing by Peter Galloway)

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐