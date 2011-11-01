CANADA STOCKS-TSX plunges more than 2 pct on Greek vote

TORONTO, Nov 1 Toronto's main stock index plunged more than 2 percent shortly after the open on Tuesday as fallout from news that Greece will hold a referendum on the the euro-zone bailout package and from the collapse of failed broker MF Global hit markets.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE fell 7.57 points, or 0.1 percent, to 12,244.49 at open and then plunged 303.41 points, or 2.5 percent, to 11,948.65 immediately after. (Reporting by Jon Cook; editing by Peter Galloway)