CANADA STOCKS-TSX sinks on Greek vote shock; gold curbs losses

BRIEF-Arrow Financial says CFO Terry Goodemote to retire from the company
* Terry R. Goodemote has indicated his intention to retire from company
TORONTO, Nov 1 Toronto's main stock index dropped more than 1 percent on Tuesday on Greece's surprise move to hold a referendum on the euro-zone bailout package, but a rally in gold stocks helped trim the market's losses.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE closed down 136.96 points, or 1.1 percent, at 12,115.10, after falling as far as 11,913.72, its lowest point in nearly two weeks. (Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
Feb 7 A Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc employee was arrested on Tuesday on charges that he engaged in an insider trading scheme with a former employee of a rival biopharmaceutical company.
* First Eagle Investment Management, LLC reports a 5.17 percent passive stake in Xilinx Inc as on December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2knV89w) Further company coverage: