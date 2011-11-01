版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX sinks on Greek vote shock; gold curbs losses

 TORONTO, Nov 1 Toronto's main stock index
dropped more than 1 percent on Tuesday on Greece's surprise
move to hold a referendum on the euro-zone bailout package, but
a rally in gold stocks helped trim the market's losses.
 The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
.GSPTSE closed down 136.96 points, or 1.1 percent, at
12,115.10, after falling as far as 11,913.72, its lowest point
in nearly two weeks.
