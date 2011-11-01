CANADA STOCKS-TSX sinks on Greek vote shock; gold curbs losses

TORONTO, Nov 1 Toronto's main stock index dropped more than 1 percent on Tuesday on Greece's surprise move to hold a referendum on the euro-zone bailout package, but a rally in gold stocks helped trim the market's losses.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE closed down 136.96 points, or 1.1 percent, at 12,115.10, after falling as far as 11,913.72, its lowest point in nearly two weeks. (Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)