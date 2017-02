TORONTO, Nov 2 Toronto's main stock index rose more than 1 percent shortly after the open on Wednesday, following two days of sharp losses on Greek debt concerns, as investors anticipated market-positive news emerging from a two-day meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE opened up 23.69 points, or 0.2 percent, at 12,138.69 and then climbed 128.16 points, or 1.1 percent, to 12,243.26. (Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by Peter Galloway)