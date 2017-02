TORONTO, Nov 2 Toronto's main stock index rallied on Wednesday after two days of sharp declines, finishing up 1 percent as U.S. economic data and stronger commodity prices helped offset fears about the looming Greek referendum on the euro-zone's bailout package.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended up 126.66 points, or 1 percent, at 12,241.76. (Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by Peter Galloway)