CANADA STOCKS-TSX turns negative briefly before rebounding

TORONTO, Nov 3 Toronto's main stock index turned negative briefly on Thursday morning after poor U.S. services sector data threatened earlier investor optimism that a Greek referendum on the debt-riddled country's bailout package would be killed.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE dropped just below the break-even line to 12,237.26, after opening up 31.36 points, or 0.3 percent, at 12,273.12.

At 10:20 a.m. (1420 GMT) the index had rebounded, up 84.91 points, or 0.7 percent, at 12,326.67. (Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by Peter Galloway)