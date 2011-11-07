版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 8日 星期二 05:09 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher as gold gains offset EU fears

 TORONTO, Nov 7 Toronto's main stock index
finished higher after a volatile session on Monday as the boost
that higher bullion prices gave gold miners offset broad
investor concern about the European debt crisis.
 The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
.GSPTSE unofficially closed 53.73 points, or 0.4 percent,
higher at 12,461.98.
 (Editing by Peter Galloway)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐