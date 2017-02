TORONTO, Nov 8 Toronto's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday as commodity prices and U.S. markets rose and positive corporate earnings allowed investors to look past the euro zone debt crisis.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE opened up 15.80 points, or 0.13 percent, at 12,477.78. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Peter Galloway)