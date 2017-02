TORONTO, Nov 8 Toronto's main stock index rode stronger oil and copper prices to finish higher on Tuesday, as commodities markets reacted favorably to the news Italian leader Silvio Berlusconi will resign after the approval of a new budget law, possibly helping avoid a debt crisis.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended up 26.87 points, or 0.22 percent, at 12,488.85. The index briefly touched a two-month high at 12,542.58. (Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)