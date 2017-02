TORONTO, Nov 9 Toronto's main stock index plunged more than 1 percent shortly after open on Wednesday as soaring Italian bond yields spurred a sharp selloff.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE fell 189.67 points, or 1.5 percent, to 12,299.18 shortly after the open, hitting its lowest point in nearly a week. (Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by Peter Galloway)