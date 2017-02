TORONTO, Nov 9 Toronto's main stock index extended its fall to 2 percent on Wednesday as a spike in Italian bond yields sparked fears Europe's debt crisis has entered a dangerous new phase that will threaten global growth.

At 2:09 p.m., the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE fell 256.7 points, or 2.1 percent, to 12,232.15. (Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)