CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on N.American data, Italy hopes

TORONTO, Nov 10 Toronto's main stock index
opened higher on Thursday as a drop in Italian bond yields
eased fears of another euro-zone bailout and North American
earnings and economic data boosted investor confidence.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
.GSPTSE opened up 29.81 points, or 0.3 percent, at 12,186.03.
It then extended gains, rising 100.09 points, or 0.8 percent,
to 12,256.31, recovering some ground after hitting the lowest
point in a month on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by Peter Galloway)