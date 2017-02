TORONTO, Nov 10 Toronto's main stock index tumbled 1 percent on Thursday, sliding with commodity prices, as investor hopes that Europe can get ahead of its debt crisis proved short-lived.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE fell 121.09 points, or 1 percent, to 12,035.13 after touching a high of 12,260.30 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)