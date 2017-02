TORONTO, Nov 14 Toronto's main stock index rose shortly after the open on Monday as base metals helped offset investor uncertainty about the ability of new governments in Italy and Greece to manage their euro zone debt burdens.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE opened down 2.07 points, or 0.02 percent, to 12,274.78 and then turned briefly positive, rising 1.64 points to 12,278.49. (Reporting by Jon Cook)